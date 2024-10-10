Miss Universe PH Chelsea Manalo gets ‘confidence boost’ in send-off | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Miss Universe PH Chelsea Manalo gets ‘confidence boost’ in send-off
Miss Universe PH Chelsea Manalo gets ‘confidence boost’ in send-off
Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 10, 2024 10:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Miss Universe
|
Miss Universe Philippines
|
Chelsea Manalo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.