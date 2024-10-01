Parents can now limit Fortnite play time | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Parents can now limit Fortnite play time
Parents can now limit Fortnite play time
Agence France-Presse
Published Oct 02, 2024 06:55 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
fortnite
|
epic games
|
gaming
|
screen time
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.