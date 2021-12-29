MULTIMEDIA

Mga aso at pusa, may sariling Christmas party

ABS-CBN News

Hindi lang mga tao ang nagsasaya tuwing Kapaskuhan. Sa isang animal shelter sa Subic, Zambales, may sariling party at Noche Buena ang mga na-rescue at inaalagaan nilang aso at pusa.

Watch more on iWantTFC