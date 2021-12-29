Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Mga aso at pusa, may sariling Christmas party ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 29 2021 07:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hindi lang mga tao ang nagsasaya tuwing Kapaskuhan. Sa isang animal shelter sa Subic, Zambales, may sariling party at Noche Buena ang mga na-rescue at inaalagaan nilang aso at pusa. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: dog aso cat pusa animal shelter party noche buena Christmas Subic stray The Homeless Dog Shelter /business/12/29/21/asian-markets-down-as-investors-look-to-uncertain-2022/news/12/29/21/comelec-no-deadline-to-resolve-marcos-jr-cases/news/12/29/21/robredo-in-quarantine-after-security-aide-tests-positive-for-covid-19/news/12/29/21/presidential-aspirants-continue-odette-relief-ops/news/12/29/21/free-nutribun-vending-machines-installed-in-manila-public-schools