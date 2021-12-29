Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Mga aso at pusa, may sariling Christmas party

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2021 07:09 PM

Hindi lang mga tao ang nagsasaya tuwing Kapaskuhan. Sa isang animal shelter sa Subic, Zambales, may sariling party at Noche Buena ang mga na-rescue at inaalagaan nilang aso at pusa. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  dog   aso   cat   pusa   animal shelter   party   noche buena   Christmas   Subic   stray   The Homeless Dog Shelter  