Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Viral memes of 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 24 2020 08:00 AM | Updated as of Dec 24 2020 09:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Ito ang memes na nagbigay saya at nagpatawa sa Pinoy netizens ngayong 2020. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: viral memes mimiyuuuh Aunt Julie Ms. Everything wah NXT /overseas/12/24/20/mexico-to-start-covid-19-vaccinations-as-virus-stretches-hospitals/video/news/12/24/20/more-travelers-visit-baguio-as-most-tourist-spots-open-police/news/12/24/20/the-virus-that-stole-most-of-2020-now-steals-christmas-too/overseas/12/24/20/moderna-expects-its-covid-19-vaccine-to-protect-vs-uk-virus-strain/sports/12/24/20/nba-fines-james-harden-50k-for-protocol-violation