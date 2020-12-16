Home  >  Life

Meowy Christmas, pagbati ng mga Santa cats sa South Korea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2020 07:40 PM

Dinarayo sa Seoul, South Korea ang isang cafe na tahanan ng mga nare-rescue na pusa. At dahil malapit na ang Pasko, nagbihis Santa Claus ang ilan sa mga pusa para batiin at pangitiin ang mga guest nila sa cafe. 

