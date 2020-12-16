Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Meowy Christmas, pagbati ng mga Santa cats sa South Korea ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2020 07:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Dinarayo sa Seoul, South Korea ang isang cafe na tahanan ng mga nare-rescue na pusa. At dahil malapit na ang Pasko, nagbihis Santa Claus ang ilan sa mga pusa para batiin at pangitiin ang mga guest nila sa cafe. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: multimedia multimedia video NXT Daily NXT cats pusa Catgarden cafe cat cafe South Korea pets Santa Claus Christmas /business/12/18/20/coronavirus-hit-governments-should-tax-the-rich-says-study/business/12/18/20/google-hit-with-third-antitrust-lawsuit-by-new-state-coalition/news/12/18/20/ilang-migratory-birds-sa-pampanga-pinagbabaril-6-tiklo/overseas/12/18/20/europe-first-region-to-pass-500000-coronavirus-deaths/classified-odd/12/18/20/worlds-ugliest-orchid-among-new-species-named-in-2020