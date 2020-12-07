MULTIMEDIA

Gingerbread House sa Cavite, binuksan na

ABS-CBN News

Binuksan na muli sa publiko ang The Gingerbread House sa Cavite. Hango ang disenyo nito sa sikat na fairy tale na "Hansel and Gretel." Bukod sa bahay na tila gawa sa tinapay, napapalibutan din ito ng iba't ibang palamuting cupcakes at candy.

