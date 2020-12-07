Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Gingerbread House sa Cavite, binuksan na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2020 08:03 PM

Binuksan na muli sa publiko ang The Gingerbread House sa Cavite. Hango ang disenyo nito sa sikat na fairy tale na "Hansel and Gretel." Bukod sa bahay na tila gawa sa tinapay, napapalibutan din ito ng iba't ibang palamuting cupcakes at candy. 

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  The Gingerbread House   gingerbread house   gingerbread   house   park   theme park   sweets   candy   Alfonso   Cavite  