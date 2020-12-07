Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Gingerbread House sa Cavite, binuksan na ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2020 08:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Binuksan na muli sa publiko ang The Gingerbread House sa Cavite. Hango ang disenyo nito sa sikat na fairy tale na "Hansel and Gretel." Bukod sa bahay na tila gawa sa tinapay, napapalibutan din ito ng iba't ibang palamuting cupcakes at candy. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: The Gingerbread House gingerbread house gingerbread house park theme park sweets candy Alfonso Cavite /overseas/12/09/20/arctic-endured-one-of-its-hottest-years-in-2020-study/overseas/12/09/20/europe-passes-20-million-covid-19-infections/overseas/12/09/20/deforestation-wiped-out-8-of-amazon-in-18-years-study/news/12/09/20/nasa-p700000-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-lipa-3-timbog/overseas/12/09/20/china-blasts-crazy-us-sanctions-over-hong-kong