Firsts with Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach tells us about her firsts- from her first crush, to meeting her husband for the first time, and her first time writing a book. Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pia Wurtzbach Miss Universe author. book Queen of the Universe