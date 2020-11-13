Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Tips para safe ang alagang hayop kapag may malakas na bagyo ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 13 2020 08:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Nasa panganib din tuwing may kalamidad o bagyo ang mga alaga nating hayop. Narito ang ilang tips na maaaring sundin para masiguro na ligtas ang mga alaga nating hayop kapag may bagyo. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: pets pet alaga hayop dog cat evacuation bagyo typhoon baha flood animal /overseas/11/14/20/biden-wins-white-house-with-306-electoral-votes-trump-at-232/video/news/11/14/20/floodwaters-reach-roofs-of-houses-along-cagayan-river-in-lallo-town/video/news/11/14/20/more-rescue-teams-urgently-needed-in-flood-hit-tuguegarao-mayor-says/overseas/11/14/20/michigan-state-court-rejects-request-to-block-detroit-election-certification-results/news/11/14/20/cagayanneedshelp-rescue-sought-for-thousands-trapped-in-cagayan-floods