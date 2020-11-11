MULTIMEDIA
Playstation 5, ilalabas na sa Pilipinas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 11 2020 09:19 PM
Maaga ang Pasko para sa mga Pinoy gamer.
Ayon sa Sony Interactive Entertainment, sa December 11, 2020 darating sa bansa ang Playstation 5.
Mabibili ito sa suggested retail price na P27,990.
