Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Playstation 5, ilalabas na sa Pilipinas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2020 09:19 PM

Maaga ang Pasko para sa mga Pinoy gamer. 

Ayon sa Sony Interactive Entertainment, sa December 11, 2020 darating sa bansa ang Playstation 5. 

Mabibili ito sa suggested retail price na P27,990. 

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Playstation   Playstation 5   Sony   Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore   next-gen gaming   console   gaming   gamers   Philippines   Philippine release  