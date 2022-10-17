Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 'Bagyo-proof' na bahay ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2022 09:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Isang Bikolanong industrial designer ang naka-isip ng disenyo ng bahay na masasabing "bagyo-proof" o 'yung kayang tumagal sa hagupit ng malalakas na bagyo. Kuwento ni Gil Bien, naisipan niyang gawin ito dahil madalas na binabagyo ang kanilang lugar. Read More: Bicol Bikolano cuboid cuboid house house bahay design industrial designer industrial engineer Gil Bien /entertainment/10/17/22/bianca-lapus-on-vhongs-wife-suportahan-tulungan/news/10/17/22/proposed-budgets-for-dost-philsa-to-be-submitted-to-senate-plenary/business/10/17/22/china-delays-release-of-economic-data-during-key-political-meeting/video/entertainment/10/17/22/sheryn-morisette-nag-showdown-ng-gusto-ko-nang-bumitaw/video/business/10/17/22/interes-sa-mga-pautang-inaasahang-tataas-dahil-sa-inflation