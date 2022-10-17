Home  >  Life

'Bagyo-proof' na bahay

Oct 17 2022

Isang Bikolanong industrial designer ang naka-isip ng disenyo ng bahay na masasabing "bagyo-proof" o 'yung kayang tumagal sa hagupit ng malalakas na bagyo. Kuwento ni Gil Bien, naisipan niyang gawin ito dahil madalas na binabagyo ang kanilang lugar. 

