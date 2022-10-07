Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Teacher sa Davao City, nag-ala Moira Dela Torre ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2022 06:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Good vibes ang hatid ng isang teacher na nag-ala Moira Dela Torre at inawitan ang kaniyang mga estudyante sa Davao City. Dati palang kontesera si teacher at naging contestant na rin siya noon sa "Tawag ng Tanghalan" sa "It's Showtime". Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: video sing kanta awit Moira Dela Torre Davao CIty teacher guro Chrisel Dela Cruz Babalik Sa'yo BMPM viral /entertainment/10/07/22/dawn-chang-introduces-boyfriend-to-the-public/business/10/07/22/doe-expects-new-oil-price-hike-next-week/entertainment/10/07/22/jc-alcantara-joins-donny-belle-in-an-inconvenient-love/entertainment/10/07/22/k-pop-star-talks-about-unplanned-manila-trip/business/10/07/22/coa-government-corporations-loss-in-2021-reached-p691-billion