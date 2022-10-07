MULTIMEDIA

Teacher sa Davao City, nag-ala Moira Dela Torre

ABS-CBN News

Good vibes ang hatid ng isang teacher na nag-ala Moira Dela Torre at inawitan ang kaniyang mga estudyante sa Davao City. Dati palang kontesera si teacher at naging contestant na rin siya noon sa "Tawag ng Tanghalan" sa "It's Showtime".

