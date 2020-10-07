Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Magpipinsan, sa jeep nakatira at nag-aaral

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2020 07:27 PM

Hirap man sa buhay, hindi ito naging hadlang para matigil ang pag-aaral ng magpipinsan na nakatira sa isang jeepney terminal sa Quezon City. Para makapag-online classes, nakikihiram sila ng laptop at nakiki-connect sa WiFi ng iba.

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv
Read More:  blended learning   online class   education   edukasyon   DEPED   pandemic   laptop   gadgets   WiFi   jeep   jeepney   students  