Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

PIPOL: Precious Paula Nicole

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2023 05:43 PM

Kilalanin natin sa PIPOL ang kauna-unahang "Drag Race Philippines" winner na si Precious Paula Nicole. Sundan natin ang kaniyang kuwento, mula sa pagpasok niya sa makulay na mundo ng drag hanggang sa pangarap niya para sa drag community sa bansa. 

Read More:  Precious Paula Nicole   drag   PIPOL   profile   Drag Race Philippines   Drag Race Superstar   LGBT  