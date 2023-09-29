Home > Life MULTIMEDIA PIPOL: Precious Paula Nicole ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2023 05:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kilalanin natin sa PIPOL ang kauna-unahang "Drag Race Philippines" winner na si Precious Paula Nicole. Sundan natin ang kaniyang kuwento, mula sa pagpasok niya sa makulay na mundo ng drag hanggang sa pangarap niya para sa drag community sa bansa. Read More: Precious Paula Nicole drag PIPOL profile Drag Race Philippines Drag Race Superstar LGBT /news/09/29/23/marcos-launches-food-stamp-program-in-surigao-gives-rice/video/business/09/29/23/dot-confident-of-hitting-tourist-arrival-target/news/09/29/23/denr-suspends-land-deal-with-socorro-bayanihan-group/video/sports/09/29/23/echo-wins-8th-straight-spoils-debut-of-new-look-blacklis/sports/09/29/23/loman-sees-lineker-as-final-hump-before-dream-title-shot