Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Naelah Alshorbaji, Miss Philippines Earth 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 09 2021 09:02 PM Ang Filipino-Syrian na si Naelah Alshorbaji ang kinoronahan bilang Miss Philippines Earth 2021. Si Alshorbaji ang magiging kinatawan ng Pilipinas sa darating na Miss Earth 2021 pageant.