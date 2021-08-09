Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Naelah Alshorbaji, Miss Philippines Earth 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2021 09:02 PM

Ang Filipino-Syrian na si Naelah Alshorbaji ang kinoronahan bilang Miss Philippines Earth 2021. Si Alshorbaji ang magiging kinatawan ng Pilipinas sa darating na Miss Earth 2021 pageant. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Naelah Alshorbaji   Miss Philippines Earth   Miss Earth   beauty pageant  