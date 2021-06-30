Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Ataul sa coffee shop ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2021 08:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Imbes na mga mesa at upuan, mga ataul ang sasalubong sa'yo sa isang kakaibang coffee shop sa Bacolod City. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: NXT NXT DAILY Coffin Break coffee coffee shop kape Bacolod ataul coffin kabaong punerarya funeral parlor /video/news/07/02/21/subic-clark-railway-contractor-ordered-to-find-alternative-solution-to-address-mangrove-concerns/spotlight/07/02/21/explainer-what-is-phreatomagmatic-eruption/business/07/02/21/richard-branson-trip-to-space-rival-jeff-bezos/business/07/02/21/binance-crypto-exchange-scrutiny-uk/overseas/07/02/21/trudeau-urges-filipino-canadians-to-run-for-public-office