Patrol ng Pilipino: Tara sa 'space'!

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 25 2023 08:34 AM

MAYNILA – Patok sa isang mall sa Quezon City ang kanilang space-themed museum. Kinagigiliwan ang light-and-sound displays na animo'y nasa outer space ka na rin. 

Samantala, pwede ka na rin "makarating" sa space sakay ng Europa Clipper. Nasa website ng National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) ang detalye ukol dito. 

Pag-aaralan ng space mission na ito ang posibilidad ng buhay sa Europa, isa sa mga buwan ng Jupiter. 

Dalawang cube satellites naman na gawang-Pinoy ang pinadala sa International Space Station (ISS) na magagamit sa remote data collection.
 
- Ulat ni Michael Delizo, Patrol ng Pilipino 

