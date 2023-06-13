Home  >  Life

Drawing ng binatang taga-Quezon, aakalain mong totoo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2023 05:44 PM

Aakalain mong totoo ang drawing ng isang binata mula sa Real, Quezon. Bukod kasi sa kumpleto sa detalye, buhay na buhay rin ang mga ginuguhit ng 3D artist na si Jonathan "Ethan" Librando. 

