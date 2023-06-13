Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Drawing ng binatang taga-Quezon, aakalain mong totoo ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 13 2023 05:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Aakalain mong totoo ang drawing ng isang binata mula sa Real, Quezon. Bukod kasi sa kumpleto sa detalye, buhay na buhay rin ang mga ginuguhit ng 3D artist na si Jonathan "Ethan" Librando. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: drawing pagguhit 3D Real Quezon Jonathan Librando art obra /news/06/13/23/ex-caloocan-mayor-echiverri-acquitted-of-graft-charges/news/06/13/23/de-lima-camp-files-motion-to-reconsider-bail-denial/news/06/13/23/coa-pcgg-building-disposed-last-year-for-p800-million/business/06/13/23/planes-told-to-avoid-flying-over-mayon-taal-kanlaon-anew/business/06/13/23/pnr-eyes-completing-part-of-north-south-railway-in-2026