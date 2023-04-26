Home  >  Life

Barbie na may Down's Syndrome

Apr 26 2023

Inilabas na ng toy maker na Mattel ang bago nilang Barbie na may Down's Syndrome. Ayon sa kompanya, ginawa nila ang manika para maging mas inclusive ang sikat na laruan. 

