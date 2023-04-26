Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Barbie na may Down's Syndrome ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2023 06:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Inilabas na ng toy maker na Mattel ang bago nilang Barbie na may Down's Syndrome. Ayon sa kompanya, ginawa nila ang manika para maging mas inclusive ang sikat na laruan. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Barbie manika doll Mattel toy Down's Syndrome inclusive /news/04/26/23/dict-nagbabala-sa-scammers-kaugnay-sa-sim-registration-extension/news/04/26/23/doj-begins-process-of-tagging-teves-as-a-terrorist/news/04/26/23/73779-trabaho-alok-sa-labor-day-job-fair-ng-dole/sports/04/26/23/uaap-ue-lady-warriors-clinch-first-win-of-season/life/04/26/23/ogie-alcasids-gourmet-tuyo-is-now-in-japan