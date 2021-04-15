NXT Profiles: 80s at 90s action figure na gawang Pinoy

Home  >  Life

Kinagigiliwan ng marami ang gawang action figures ni Christopher Arias dahil inspired ang mga ito sa sikat na Pinoy superheroes mula 80s at 90s. Ilan sa mga laruang likha niya ay hango kina Lastikman, Zuma, at Super Islaw. 

Kilalanin siya at ang kaniyang obra sa video na ito.

