Home > Life MULTIMEDIA NXT Profiles: 80s at 90s action figure na gawang Pinoy ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 15 2021 01:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kinagigiliwan ng marami ang gawang action figures ni Christopher Arias dahil inspired ang mga ito sa sikat na Pinoy superheroes mula 80s at 90s. Ilan sa mga laruang likha niya ay hango kina Lastikman, Zuma, at Super Islaw. Kilalanin siya at ang kaniyang obra sa video na ito. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: NXT NXT Profiles Christopher Arias action figures toymaker toymaker Christopher Arias Filipino superheroes Pinoy superheroes action figures /sports/04/15/21/siquijor-team-expelled-from-vismin-super-cup/video/news/04/15/21/contact-command-center-for-covid-19-treatment-palace-advises-public/video/news/04/15/21/covid-stricken-palace-spokesman-says-out-of-pgh-by-thursday/life/04/15/21/miss-universe-pageant-to-be-aired-live-on-a2z-channel/classified-odd/04/15/21/sweden-faces-sperm-shortage-as-covid-19-keeps-donors-away-from-clinics