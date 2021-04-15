Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Mga gulay at pagkain, libreng ipinamimigay sa community pantry sa Quezon City ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 15 2021 08:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Viral ngayon ang community pantry na itinayo ng isang residente sa Quezon City. Puno ng pagkain at iba pang grocery items ang community pantry at libre ito sa mga nangangailangan. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: NXT NXT DAILY community pantry free libre pagkain food grocery items Quezon City help tulong /news/04/16/21/fda-2nd-hospital-given-compassionate-special-permit-to-use-ivermectin/business/04/16/21/citigroup-trims-global-consumer-banking-profile-as-earnings-jump/entertainment/04/16/21/ryan-bang-handang-isuko-ang-lahat-para-mabuo-muli-ang-pamilya/sports/04/16/21/nba-stephen-curry-warriors-cruise-over-cavaliers/business/04/16/21/citigroup-trims-global-consumer-banking-profile-as-earnings-jump