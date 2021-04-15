Home  >  Life

Mga gulay at pagkain, libreng ipinamimigay sa community pantry sa Quezon City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2021 08:16 PM

Viral ngayon ang community pantry na itinayo ng isang residente sa Quezon City. Puno ng pagkain at iba pang grocery items ang community pantry at libre ito sa mga nangangailangan. 

