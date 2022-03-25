Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Kalan de mantika'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2022 07:13 PM

Isang engineering student ang nakaimbento ng kalan na ginagamit ng mantika. Ito ang naisip niyang paraan para i-recycle ang mga nagamit nang mantika na dapat sana ay itatapon na. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  fuel   gas   LPG   kalan   stove   mantika   oil   cooking oil  