Rizz, mekus-mekus: Trending internet slang in 2023

ABS-CBN News Social Media Team

It was another whirlwind of a year for the 2023 digital world.

As debates raged from mammoth discussions about artificial intelligence to some quirky spat among celebrities, the ever-evolving slew of internet slang was once again in rapid gear shifts.

IYKYK (If you know you know), especially if you are the "chronically online" type. For titos and titas (uncles and aunts), keeping up with these terminologies could be a challenge.

Here's a rundown of 10 of the most popular internet slang of 2023.

Named Oxford Dictionary's 2023 Word of the Year, "rizz" is defined as someone's ability to attract another person through style, charm or attractiveness. Similar to millennials' "LOL" and "LMAO," this slang is used to express a burst of hard-hitting laughter. Philippine-based Indian vlogger Navjot Singh, also known as Mr. Nobodydudy, explains that "mekus-mekus" means "mix-mix." It references the way Indian street vendors mix food with their bare hands. A soft launch is a teaser about your new relationship without disclosing full details about your partner. Meanwhile, a "hard launch" is the explicit announcement of your relationship. "Era" is a period in a person’s life characterized by something distinctive and noticeable, such as a particular emotional state, relationship, achievement, or interest. Attaching the suffix -core describes an extreme form of a concept. It predates meme history, originating from the hardcore music scene. It is considered an alternative to other expressions such as "slay" and "yass queen". It is also used as a term of endearment for famous women with avid fans. It's a versatile word, used as a noun ("He told a cap") or a verb ("Don't be cappin' on me"). Its opposite, "no cap," signifies truthfulness ("No cap, I'm exhausted"). "Goated" is a slang term that originated from the acronym "GOAT," which stands for "Greatest of All Time." "Beige flags" are not as alarming as "red flags," but not sought after like "green flags."