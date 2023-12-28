MULTIMEDIA

#IwasPapuToxic: Animal welfare, environment groups urge public not to use firecrackers

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An animal welfare group and an environmental health group today urged the general public to welcome the New Year sans firecrackers and fireworks to protect human lives, as well as animals.

During the "Iwas Paputoxic" event held in a mall in Quezon City, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and the EcoWaste Coalition put the spotlight on the adverse effects of lighting firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices to humans' feline and canine friends, and to humans themselves, including the environment.

According to the groups, firecrackers can traumatize animals. To show off their calls, fur parents and their pets paraded through their pets with placards carrying messages exhorting the public to celebrate responsibly without the loud bangs and flashes of light from exploding firecrackers and fireworks, which can be very frightening and stressful for cats and dogs.

In an interview, Sharon Yap from PAWS said that the exploding noise from firecrackers and other pyrotechnics is torture to animals like cats, who have a very keen sense of hearing.

"It brings about a terrified response from many dogs and they could sustain serious and even fatal injuries just trying to get away from the deafening noise," Yap said.

She added that reports of lost pets increase during the first week of January due precisely to pets escaping from the confines of their homes during New Year's Eve after being spooked by firecrackers.

PAWS insisted that the situation is even worse for stray animals, who often find themselves with no safe space to hide in.

They explained that the smoke inhaled from detonated firecrackers may cause anxiety, disorientation, loss of appetite, and an upset stomach for our furry companions. Accidentally eating remnants of the firecrackers will further result in gastrointestinal problems, - symptoms of which could be abdominal pain, blood diarrhea, and vomiting.

The pet parade at a mall organized by PAWS and EcoWaste Coalition urging the public not to use firecrackers for the welfare of humans, and pets too. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

ENVIRONMENTAL COSTS

The event also raised concern over the toxic pollution brought about by exploding firecrackers and fireworks, especially on New Year's Eve.

"The air quality can reach hazardous levels due to the massive use of firecrackers and fireworks before and during the revelry. This can put the health of children, senior citizens, and those with pre-existing medical conditions at grave risk as exposure to particulate matter and other toxic environmental pollutants can trigger or worsen respiratory ailments like asthma, bronchitis, laryngitis, pneumonia, rhinitis, and sinusitis," said Dr.

Geminin Louis Apostol, environmental health specialist, Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health.

Among these pollutants are greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxide, which contribute to global warming and climate change.

“Cats and dogs, humans, and the ecosystems would be better off without injuries caused by fireworks and firecrackers," said Allen Lucero, National Coordinator, Eco Waste Coalition.

