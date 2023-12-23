MULTIMEDIA

Evangelist Santa brings Christmas cheer to NIA community

By Alec Corpuz and Maria Tan, photos by Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — As Christmas Day fast approaches, carolers have become ubiquitous in the streets of the metro. Going house to house or even walking up to pedestrians, they sing favorite jingles hoping their performance, combined with the Christmas spirit, nets them a handful of coins or treats.

While caroling is part and parcel of the Holidays, very rarely is a caroler also the gift-giver.

"Kakaibang carolling ito dahil si Santa ang pupunta sa inyo at siya ang magbibigay ng regalo,” says Reuel Tica also known as Evangelist Santa.

Clad in a bright red Santa Claus costume, the pastor from the Hillcrest Family Life Baptist Church in Sikatuna Village, Quezon City rides around an informal settler community along NIA Road giving not just gifts and candies but also the word of God.

Tica said the activity they dubbed “Different Kind of Caroling” started in December 2008 with his wife and two daughters.

“This is a different kind of carolling because when Santa comes to your house meron siyang binibigay. At ang binibigay niya hindi lang tuwa, hindi lang candy kundi ang pag-asa ng Pasko, si Kristo ang pag-asa ng Pasko," he says.

He says they do this to spread Christmas cheer to children.

"Una sa lahat gusto nating maabot ang mga bata para malaman nilang may pag-asa ang buhay kay Kristo at para hindi sila mawalan ng pag-asa."

He adds what’s important is not material things but the word of God: “Wala sila sa buhay na ito pero if they have Jesus Christ, they have everything."

Tica also acknowledges the help he receives from others in his Christmas mission, saying he has several friends ready to contribute.

"I have so many friends all over the world that they give to this project at alam mo ang maganda dito maraming mga tao na hindi kilala na nagbibigay para magpatuloy ang project na ito. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga simpleng tao na nagbibigay dahil meron silang puso sa pagbibigay.”

