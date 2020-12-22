2020 Yearender: Plantitas, pageants, and quarantine pastimes

1. THE 'PLANTITA' LIFE It's safe to say that gardening has become the biggest hobby among Filipinos this year, with celebrities such as Jinkee Pacquiao also becoming a "plantita" with her impressive collection of plants.

2. CELEBRITY HOUSE TOURS With most people stuck in their homes during the pandemic, local celebrities found new ways to entertain their fans, giving a glimpse of their home and daily activities. Among the most popular house tours this year is the one by comedy superstar Vice Ganda.

3. FIRST MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES PAGEANT The inaugural Miss Universe Philippines competition pushed through despite the pandemic last October, crowning Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo as the next representative on the international pageant stage. But the event was not without controversy following cheating allegations, which have been denied by both Mateo and the organizers.

4. ANTHONY TABERNA'S DAUGHTER Many Filipinos felt the pain of broadcaster Anthony Taberna, who revealed early this month that one of his daughters has leukemia. He took to social media to express his heartbreak after seeing his daughter, Zoey, having her hair shaved for chemotherapy.

5. COLEEN GARCIA'S MATERNITY SHOOT While most people were left in awe over Coleen Garcia's maternity shoot, others could not help but compare it to the pregnancy portraits of supermodel Gigi Hadid, which had a similar look. Photographer BJ Pascual did not take the allegations lightly, saying they did the photo shoot with Garcia almost a month before Hadid's maternity shots were made public.

6. THE CONTINUED RISE OF MIMIYUUUH Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop the rise of vlogger and influencer Mimiyuuuh, who was able to achieve one milestone after another this 2020. This year, he was also able to buy a new home for his family, release a song, and score collaborations with fellow stars Ivana Alawi and Bea Alonzo, among others.

7. JANINA SAN MIGUEL REVEALS 'INDECENT PRACTICES' IN PAGEANTS More than a decade since turning her back on the world of pageants, Janina San Miguel made headlines last June after revealing the "hidden side" of beauty competitions in the Philippines. In a CNA Insider documentary, the former Binibining Pilipinas-World talked about "indecent practices" that smeared the industry.

8. BEAUTY QUEEN REACTS TO RUMORS OF AFFAIR WITH POLITICIAN Another beauty queen making headlines this 2020 is Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 Sharifa Akeel, who finally broke her silence months after she was accused by the wife of Maguindanao Rep. Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu of being a mistress. In a lengthy Facebook post, Akeel stressed that she "didn't use anyone" to be where she she is today.

9. SOFT DRINK AD LEAVES FILIPINOS CONFUSED RC Cola became a local trending topic on Twitter last November after the soft drink brand's latest advertisement went viral and left many Filipinos confused. Many netizens expressed their thoughts on the ad, with most of them calling it "weird" and "creepy."