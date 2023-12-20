MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Lantern Parade highlights UP's role in addressing societal challenges

ABS-CBN News

Colorful lanterns filled UP Diliman's academic oval on Wednesday for this year's UP Lantern Parade. Members of the university, from the students to the faculty, added to the spectacle as viewers took in the Christmas spirit. The annual parade has become a Christmas staple with people flocking to the state university every Christmas time to watch the free festivities.

The lanterns are often designed around themes reflecting current social issues and cultural heritage, with this year's theme being 'Panibagong Lakas.'

Here are some scenes:

