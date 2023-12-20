Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Lantern Parade highlights UP's role in addressing societal challenges

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2023 10:39 PM | Updated as of Dec 20 2023 11:13 PM

Colorful lanterns filled UP Diliman's academic oval on Wednesday for this year's UP Lantern Parade. Members of the university, from the students to the faculty, added to the spectacle as viewers took in the Christmas spirit. The annual parade has become a Christmas staple with people flocking to the state university every Christmas time to watch the free festivities.

The lanterns are often designed around themes reflecting current social issues and cultural heritage, with this year's theme being 'Panibagong Lakas.'

Here are some scenes:

UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 1
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 2
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 3
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 4
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 5
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 6
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 7
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 8
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 9
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 10
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 11
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 12
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 13
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 14
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 15
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 16
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 17
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 18
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 19
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 20
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 21
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 22
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 23
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 24
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 25
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 26
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 27
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 28
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 29
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 30
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 31
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 32
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 33
UP&#39;s Lantern Parade brings holiday cheer 34

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  UP Lantern Parade   lanterns   University of the Philippines  