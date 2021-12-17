MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: SM Megamall launches Prism of Light

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

SM Megamall on Friday launched its Prism of Lights, as Christmas draws near.

The sound and lights show at the Time sculpture can be seen from the mall's outdoor dining area and terrace while motorists and pedestrians can also enjoy the show along the stretch of EDSA.

The 15-minute show will run from December 17 to 20 starting at 7 p.m. with 20-minute intervals until 9 p.m.

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News