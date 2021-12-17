Home  >  Life

WATCH: SM Megamall launches Prism of Light

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 02:17 AM

SM Megamall on Friday launched its Prism of Lights, as Christmas draws near. 

The sound and lights show at the Time sculpture can be seen from the mall's outdoor dining area and terrace while motorists and pedestrians can also enjoy the show along the stretch of EDSA. 

The 15-minute show will run from December 17 to 20 starting at 7 p.m. with 20-minute intervals until 9 p.m. 

