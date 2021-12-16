MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Simbang Gabi gets groove back under pandemic

ABS-CBN News

One of the traditional celebrations of the holiday season is almost back to normal after getting sidelined during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catholics flocked to churches nationwide for the Simbang Gabi or Dawn Mass after restrictions were relaxed, allowing 50% capacity indoors and 70% outside the church. Last year, only 20% indoors were allowed for the dawn Mass.

Despite the relaxed restrictions, churchgoers at the Bamboo Organ Church in Las Piñas City observed minimum health precautions by wearing masks, albeit physical distancing was sometimes not followed.

The cool morning temperature expected this time of the year also had the Catholic faithfuls brave not only the virus but the slight chill. Present also were the food kiosks serving traditional food like puto bumbong, bibingka and lugaw, all associated with the holiday celebration.

Most importantly, people are finding a small solace in being able to do once again the rituals that were part of their lives before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

People attend the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People attend the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People attend the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People attend the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholics participate in the prayers during the Simbang Gabi at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholics participate in the prayers during the Simbang Gabi at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Traditional parols adorn the trees outside the Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholics attend the Dawn Mass outside the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholics attending the first Dawn Mass line up for communion at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholics attending the first Dawn Mass line up for communion at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholics attending the first Dawn Mass line up for communion at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Churchgoers leave the church after the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Churchgoers leave the church after the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People buy the traditional lugaw, puto bumbong, and bibingka after attending the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People buy the traditional lugaw, puto bumbong, and bibingka after attending the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People buy the traditional lugaw, puto bumbong, and bibingka after attending the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People buy the traditional lugaw, puto bumbong, and bibingka after attending the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People buy the traditional lugaw, puto bumbong, and bibingka after attending the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People buy the traditional lugaw, puto bumbong, and bibingka after attending the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News