People attend the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Catholics participate in the prayers during the Simbang Gabi at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Traditional parols adorn the trees outside the Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Catholics attend the Dawn Mass outside the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Catholics attending the first Dawn Mass line up for communion at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Churchgoers leave the church after the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People buy the traditional lugaw, puto bumbong, and bibingka after attending the first Dawn Mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
