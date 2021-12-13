Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Residents visit 'Christmas house' in QC Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 13 2021 08:24 AM | Updated as of Dec 13 2021 08:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents flock to a Christmas-decorated home with snow effect in Don Jose Heights, Quezon City on Sunday. The subdivision’s annual light display aims to provide a unique attraction to residents particularly to children during the Holiday season. Read More: Christmas House Quezon City Don Jose Heights /sports/12/13/21/football-azkals-fit-confident-ahead-of-thailand-game/overseas/12/13/21/us-imposes-sweeping-human-rights-sanctions-on-china-myanmar-and-north-korea/business/12/13/21/dollar-edges-up-euro-falls-before-central-bank-meetings/life/12/13/21/sinu-sino-ang-mga-world-war-ii-heroes-sa-p1000-bill/news/12/13/21/average-daily-covid-cases-sa-ncr-mas-mababa-na-sa-100