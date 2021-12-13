Home  >  Life

Residents visit 'Christmas house' in QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2021 08:24 AM | Updated as of Dec 13 2021 08:25 AM

&#39;Winter wonderland&#39; in Quezon City 1
&#39;Winter wonderland&#39; in Quezon City 2
&#39;Winter wonderland&#39; in Quezon City 3
&#39;Winter wonderland&#39; in Quezon City 4
&#39;Winter wonderland&#39; in Quezon City 5
&#39;Winter wonderland&#39; in Quezon City 6

Residents flock to a Christmas-decorated home with snow effect in Don Jose Heights, Quezon City on Sunday. The subdivision’s annual light display aims to provide a unique attraction to residents particularly to children during the Holiday season. 

