LOOK: Beatrice Gomez’s Miss Universe journey

Miss Philippines Beatrice Gomez during the swimsuit competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. Menahem Kahana, AFP

Miss Philippines Beatrice Gomez advances to the top 10 of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. Menahem Kahana, AFP

Miss Universe top 10 contestants (left to right) Miss France, Clemence Botino; Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez; Miss Colombia, Valeria Ayos; Miss Aruba, Thessaly Zimmerman; Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira; Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane; and Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu pose on stage during the evening gown competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. Menahem Kahana, AFP

Miss Philippines Beatrice Gomez presents herself during the evening gown competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. Menahem Kahana, AFP

US television host Steve Harvey presents the top five Miss Universe contestants (L to R): Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez; Miss Colombia, Valeria Ayos; Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira; Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane; and Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. Menahem Kahana, AFP