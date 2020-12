MULTIMEDIA

PHOTOS: Christmas displays in the metro

ABS-CBN News

Stuck in the house and you can't take the kids outside?

Welcome to Christmas in a pandemic.

But do not let that drive away the Yuletide spirit. Here are some places to enjoy, or maybe put as backgrounds on social-media posts and virtual parties.

Enjoy the holidays!

Katipunan Park beside the Manila City Hall. George Calveo, ABS-CBN News Rizal Park (Luneta) in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Okada Manila in Pasay City. Courtesy of Okada Manila The SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Robinson's Magnolia in Quezon City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Araneta City in Quezon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The UP Diliman campus in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Eastwood Mall in Libis, Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Tiendesitas Light Tunnel in Ortigas, Pasig City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Ayala Triangle in Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Venice Grand Canal mall in Taguig City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Alabang Town Center in Las Piñas City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Festival Mall in Las Piñas City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Evia Lifestyle Center in Las Piñas City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News