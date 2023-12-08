Home  >  Life

Sa north naman! Christmas spots north side of the metro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2023 08:34 PM

The south side of the metro doesn’t have the monopoly on Christmas attractions as there are plenty of displays bringing the festive mood up north.

Parks, malls, and other establishments are lighting up this side of Metro Manila for the holidays.

Even public transportation is getting in on the Yuletide spirit, becoming unlikely canvases for intricate displays celebrating Christmas.

Here are some spots to bring the Christmas cheer. 

University of the Philippines lights up with a Toym Imao Jr. art installation at the UP Oblation. The sculpture entitled "Tatsulokuyan", a portmanteau of the words "tatsulok,” "sulo,” and "kasalukuyan" is part of the UP Pag-iilaw 2023. Joan Bondoc, PNA

Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City welcomes the Christmas season with a 100-foot Christmas tree. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The MRT-3 brings the holidays to commuters with its Christmas trains. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) have been rolling out different themed gimmicks for train riders in Metro Manila since Christmas of 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bright lights and a giant Christmas tree welcome visitors to the Quezon Memorial Circle. Joan Bondoc, PNA

Aside from the Christmas tree, visitors can go to other attractions such as food stalls and a tunnel of lights. Joan Bondoc, PNA

A Christmas-themed coach of the LRT-2. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Lightscapades show in Eastwood, Quezon City. It is an immersive light and sounds show by lighting designer John Batalla and also features a 20-foot Christmas tree sculpture. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Eastwood Holiday Lightscapades runs every 20 minutes from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, with three sets of music suites that last for five minutes each. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Meralco Liwanag Park has become a Christmas staple north of the metro. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The free-to-visit park is open daily, including holidays, until January 6, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The park is open Mondays to Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays to Sundays (and public holidays) from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Food vendors can be found at designated areas of the park. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Robinsons Mall Magnolia has set up a 40-foot Christmas tree for visitors. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Christmas display will be up until January 5. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

