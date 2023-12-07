Traditional parols light up Ayala Avenue in Makati. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The lanterns, made of capiz, will be on display until January 14, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
BGC's 3D billboard with Christmas-themed display is proving to be apopular attraction in Taguig. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
BGC also has a giant Christmas tree along 7th Avenue and will hold various events including a Simbang Gabi that will begin on December 14. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Forbes Town has a pet-themed Christmas display called "Santa Paws" in Taguig. The display honors the "special role" of pets as part of the township's community, strengthening the pet-friendly environment of the property. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The colorful Christmas staple Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The attraction is open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 14, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Taguig's Christmas by the Lake attraction at the Lakeshore Complex. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The six-hectare complex features various attractions including a tunnel of lights, food kiosks, and a lights and sounds show. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
It will be open to the public until January 14, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
SM Mall of Asia's MOA Night of Lights’ returns for its third edition in Pasay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
It features several interactive attractions in different pop-themed areas filled wih lights and music. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
It will run until January 7, 2024 beginning at 5:30 p.m. until the mall closes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Ayala Malls Manila Bay brings a Christmas-themed lights show by the bay in Paranaque. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The lights show is headlined by a high definition 4K 3D LED display and showcases mapping technology for an immersive experience. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
It will run until January 7, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News