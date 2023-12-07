MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Places bringing the Yuletide vibes in Metro Manila's south side

With Christmas just around the corner, malls and public parks on both sides of the metro are filled with festive displays that aim to capture the essence of the holidays.

From light shows to giant Christmas trees, establishments are transformed into immersive yuletide attractions that Filipinos can head to and enjoy.

Here are some attractions found in the south side of Metro Manila.

Traditional parols light up Ayala Avenue in Makati. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The lanterns, made of capiz, will be on display until January 14, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News BGC's 3D billboard with Christmas-themed display is proving to be apopular attraction in Taguig. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News BGC also has a giant Christmas tree along 7th Avenue and will hold various events including a Simbang Gabi that will begin on December 14. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Forbes Town has a pet-themed Christmas display called "Santa Paws" in Taguig. The display honors the "special role" of pets as part of the township's community, strengthening the pet-friendly environment of the property. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The colorful Christmas staple Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The attraction is open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 14, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Taguig's Christmas by the Lake attraction at the Lakeshore Complex. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The six-hectare complex features various attractions including a tunnel of lights, food kiosks, and a lights and sounds show. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News It will be open to the public until January 14, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News SM Mall of Asia's MOA Night of Lights’ returns for its third edition in Pasay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News It features several interactive attractions in different pop-themed areas filled wih lights and music. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News It will run until January 7, 2024 beginning at 5:30 p.m. until the mall closes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Ayala Malls Manila Bay brings a Christmas-themed lights show by the bay in Paranaque. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The lights show is headlined by a high definition 4K 3D LED display and showcases mapping technology for an immersive experience. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News It will run until January 7, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News