Iloilo: Religious sites in the 'Heart of the Philippines'

The rich culture and history of Iloilo helped establish a flourishing tourism sector in the province.

Natural attractions such as caves and beaches are found in the province while old-world architecture is still present, adding to its charm.

One of the leading provinces during the Spanish era, Iloilo has some colonial structures which have become famous tourists spots.

While the province’s nickname derives from its central location, in a country that has a Catholic-majority population, perhaps the label “Heart of the Philippines” is more apt than most realize.

Here are some famous churches in the province.

The Garin Farm Pilgrimage Resort. The inland resort has a farm and a pilgrimage site and offers activities to guests. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Garin Farm’s pilgrimage site. The site is filled with white sculptures representing what Heaven may look like. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The San Joaquin Church made of limestones quarried from the mountains of Igbaras and coral stones abundant in the shores of San Joaquin. The church features three altars of carved limestone and a three-story bell tower. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The altar of San Joaquin Church. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The Church of Saint Thomas of Villanova, a world heritage site by UNESCO, commonly known as the Miagao Church. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The church was completed in 1797 and is famous for its artistic sculptural relief carved facade. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The altar of the Miagao Church. It is one of four churches declared by UNESCO as part of the collective title Baroque Churches of the Philippines. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The Molo Church also known as the Saint Anne Parish Church. Gothic-Renaissance Church in the entire country outside of Manila. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The famous Molo Gazebo outside the church. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News