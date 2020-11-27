MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: UP ushers in Christmas season with Pag-iilaw 2020

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Determined not to let the ongoing pandemic and a string of typhoons dampen the Christmas spirit, University of the Philippines in Diliman on Friday held its annual tradition switching on the campus’ festive lights to usher in the Christmas season with the Pag-iilaw 2020.

This year’s theme is “Abot Kamay, Abot Tanaw” and is dedicated to those serving in the frontlines against COVID-19 and members of the UP community helping in the fight against the pandemic.

The centerpiece of this year’s Pag-iilaw is Toym Imao’s installation “Parola,” made up of ladders, human-shaped lanterns and red poles.

A lantern in the form of the iconic UP Ikot was also paraded around University Avenue.

Here are some scenes from Pag-iilaw 2020.

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News