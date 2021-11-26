MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: From malls to parks, Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic

ABS-CBN News

With fresh COVID-19 cases and transmission rates going down in the country, Filipinos may look forward to a merrier Christmas this year compared to the previous one.

With the drop in cases comes the easing of quarantine restrictions, allowing for more businesses to open, something many Filipinos undoubtedly look forward to after being cooped up at home for almost two years as a precaution against the pandemic.

With talks of Metro Manila shifting to the lowest alert level soon, several malls and parks have lit up Christmas displays, conspicuously absent at the height of the pandemic, for people to enjoy.

Here are some displays around the metro.

Children play by the Christmas display at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Lanterns made from capiz and recycled materials light up Ayala Avenue in Makati City as part of the annual display by Ayala Corp. and the local government welcoming the Christmas season. The lanterns, designed by Zenas Pineda, line the major thoroughfare and with visitors being able to take photos at the nearby Ayala Triangle Garden. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People enjoy the Christmas display in Rizal Park. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Bright lights and Christmas displays put Rizal Park in a festive mood. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Pedestrians and motorists pass by the Christmas display along Buendia Avenue in Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Visitors at RIzal Park take in the sights with less than a month to go before Christmas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A giant Christmas tree and displays light up Rizal Park as Christmas nears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Guests try out the augmented reality feature of the Magical Christmas Garden display at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People take photos of the Christmas display in Rizal Park. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The water fountain in Rizal Park is lit up as part of the Christmas display. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Fairy performers try out the augmented reality feature of the Magical Christmas Garden display at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bright lights and Christmas displays put Rizal Park in a festive mood. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A Christmas display lights up Buendia Avenue in Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Mall-goers take photos and videos of the decorations of SM City North Edsa’s “Enchanted Christmas Tree.” The 45-feet tree embellished with lights is the mall’s main Christmas attraction to welcome guests. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People sit by the Christmas display in Buendia Avenue, Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Lanterns made from capiz and recycled materials light up Ayala Avenue in Makati City as part of the annual display by Ayala Corp. and the local government welcoming the Christmas season. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Children play by the Christmas Buendia Avenue display in Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News People take photos of the Christmas display at the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Residents check out the newly opened Christmas display at the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A giant Christmas tree lights up the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The giant floating Christmas tree at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City. The 40-foot floating Christmas tree is adorned with 3,000 embellishments and is situated in the mall’s man-made canal which serves as the mall’s centerpiece for their Christmas display. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A giant Christmas tree lights up the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Eastwood City in Quezon City lights up their Christmas display on featuring Leeroy New's latest exhibition, 'Festive Fungi, Merry Mycelium', consisting of large sculpted mushrooms and fungi lighting up to the tunes of modern holiday music. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Eastwood City in Quezon City lights up their Christmas display on featuring Leeroy New's latest exhibition, 'Festive Fungi, Merry Mycelium', consisting of large sculpted mushrooms and fungi lighting up to the tunes of modern holiday music. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Mall-goers take pictures inside the Christmas lights tunnel at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Residents visit the giant Christmas tree and display at the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News