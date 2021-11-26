Children play by the Christmas display at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Lanterns made from capiz and recycled materials light up Ayala Avenue in Makati City as part of the annual display by Ayala Corp. and the local government welcoming the Christmas season. The lanterns, designed by Zenas Pineda, line the major thoroughfare and with visitors being able to take photos at the nearby Ayala Triangle Garden. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People enjoy the Christmas display in Rizal Park. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Bright lights and Christmas displays put Rizal Park in a festive mood. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Pedestrians and motorists pass by the Christmas display along Buendia Avenue in Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Visitors at RIzal Park take in the sights with less than a month to go before Christmas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A giant Christmas tree and displays light up Rizal Park as Christmas nears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Guests try out the augmented reality feature of the Magical Christmas Garden display at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People take photos of the Christmas display in Rizal Park. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The water fountain in Rizal Park is lit up as part of the Christmas display. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Fairy performers try out the augmented reality feature of the Magical Christmas Garden display at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bright lights and Christmas displays put Rizal Park in a festive mood. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A Christmas display lights up Buendia Avenue in Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Mall-goers take photos and videos of the decorations of SM City North Edsa’s “Enchanted Christmas Tree.” The 45-feet tree embellished with lights is the mall’s main Christmas attraction to welcome guests. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People sit by the Christmas display in Buendia Avenue, Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Lanterns made from capiz and recycled materials light up Ayala Avenue in Makati City as part of the annual display by Ayala Corp. and the local government welcoming the Christmas season. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Children play by the Christmas Buendia Avenue display in Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
People take photos of the Christmas display at the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Residents check out the newly opened Christmas display at the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A giant Christmas tree lights up the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The giant floating Christmas tree at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City. The 40-foot floating Christmas tree is adorned with 3,000 embellishments and is situated in the mall’s man-made canal which serves as the mall’s centerpiece for their Christmas display. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A giant Christmas tree lights up the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Eastwood City in Quezon City lights up their Christmas display on featuring Leeroy New's latest exhibition, 'Festive Fungi, Merry Mycelium', consisting of large sculpted mushrooms and fungi lighting up to the tunes of modern holiday music. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Eastwood City in Quezon City lights up their Christmas display on featuring Leeroy New's latest exhibition, 'Festive Fungi, Merry Mycelium', consisting of large sculpted mushrooms and fungi lighting up to the tunes of modern holiday music. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mall-goers take pictures inside the Christmas lights tunnel at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Residents visit the giant Christmas tree and display at the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News