Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: From malls to parks, Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 26 2021 11:40 PM

With fresh COVID-19 cases and transmission rates going down in the country, Filipinos may look forward to a merrier Christmas this year compared to the previous one.

With the drop in cases comes the easing of quarantine restrictions, allowing for more businesses to open, something many Filipinos undoubtedly look forward to after being cooped up at home for almost two years as a precaution against the pandemic.

With talks of Metro Manila shifting to the lowest alert level soon, several malls and parks have lit up Christmas displays, conspicuously absent at the height of the pandemic, for people to enjoy. 

Here are some displays around the metro. 

Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 1
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 2
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 3
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 4
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 5
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 6
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 7
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 8
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 9
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 10
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 11
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 12
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 13
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 14
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 15
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 16
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 17
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 18
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 19
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 20
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 21
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 22
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 23
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 24
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 25
Christmas displays cheer up the metro amid COVID-19 pandemic 26

Children play by the Christmas display at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Lanterns made from capiz and recycled materials light up Ayala Avenue in Makati City as part of the annual display by Ayala Corp. and the local government welcoming the Christmas season. The lanterns, designed by Zenas Pineda, line the major thoroughfare and with visitors being able to take photos at the nearby Ayala Triangle Garden. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People enjoy the Christmas display in Rizal Park. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bright lights and Christmas displays put Rizal Park in a festive mood. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians and motorists pass by the Christmas display along Buendia Avenue in Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Visitors at RIzal Park take in the sights with less than a month to go before Christmas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A giant Christmas tree and displays light up Rizal Park as Christmas nears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Guests try out the augmented reality feature of the Magical Christmas Garden display at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People take photos of the Christmas display in Rizal Park. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The water fountain in Rizal Park is lit up as part of the Christmas display. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fairy performers try out the augmented reality feature of the Magical Christmas Garden display at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Bright lights and Christmas displays put Rizal Park in a festive mood. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A Christmas display lights up Buendia Avenue in Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mall-goers take photos and videos of the decorations of SM City North Edsa’s “Enchanted Christmas Tree.” The 45-feet tree embellished with lights is the mall’s main Christmas attraction to welcome guests. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People sit by the Christmas display in Buendia Avenue, Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lanterns made from capiz and recycled materials light up Ayala Avenue in Makati City as part of the annual display by Ayala Corp. and the local government welcoming the Christmas season. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children play by the Christmas Buendia Avenue display in Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People take photos of the Christmas display at the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents check out the newly opened Christmas display at the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A giant Christmas tree lights up the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The giant floating Christmas tree at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City. The 40-foot floating Christmas tree is adorned with 3,000 embellishments and is situated in the mall’s man-made canal which serves as the mall’s centerpiece for their Christmas display. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A giant Christmas tree lights up the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Eastwood City in Quezon City lights up their Christmas display on featuring Leeroy New's latest exhibition, 'Festive Fungi, Merry Mycelium', consisting of large sculpted mushrooms and fungi lighting up to the tunes of modern holiday music. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Eastwood City in Quezon City lights up their Christmas display on featuring Leeroy New's latest exhibition, 'Festive Fungi, Merry Mycelium', consisting of large sculpted mushrooms and fungi lighting up to the tunes of modern holiday music. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Mall-goers take pictures inside the Christmas lights tunnel at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Residents visit the giant Christmas tree and display at the Quezon City city hall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   COVID Christmas   Christmas display   mall   Rizal Park   Makati   Quezon City   Manila   giant Christmas tree  