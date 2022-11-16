MULTIMEDIA

Look: Manila welcomes festive season with Christmas decor

ABS-CBN News

As the days count down to Christmas, the country’s capital city lights up in bright and colorful lights to welcome one of the most anticipated holidays in the Philippines.

Usually bathed in lights coming from establishments and vehicles, Manila City on Tuesday ushered in the holidays by lighting up some of its landmarks for the festive season.

From colorful lanterns at the Manila Central Post Office and street lamps to giant Christmas trees in Rizal Park and the Kartilya ng Katipunan, here are some of the displays lighting up the city.

People visit Luneta park as the local government of Manila launched its Christmas decorations around the city on Tuesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila is illuminated by Christmas lanterns on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People visit the Tutuban Night Market in Manila on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Binondo Chinatown Arch illuminates a portion of Jones Bridge in Manila on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The facade of the National Museum is illuminated by Christmas lanterns on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People visit the dancing fountain at the Kartilya ng Katipunan shrine illuminated by various Christmas ornaments on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News