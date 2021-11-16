Colorful lights bring a festive mood while motorists navigate Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City in this photo taken on November 16, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Customers check lantern designs at the store of Sato Laxa and Nenstar and Nyah Capiz shop along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on November 13, 2021. The lantern shops also customize design based on client request.Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Store owner Sato Laxa and his partner, Weng, wait for customers at their lantern shop along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on September 29, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
A storekeeper at Nenstar and Nyah Capiz shop waits for customers on September 30, 2021. Lantern sales last year dropped, as Metro Manila was placed under COVID-19 lockdown. Lantern makers are hoping for better sales this year. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Customers check lantern shops along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on November 13, 2021. Buyers have slowly increased at the onset of the “Ber” months. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Sato Laxa and partner Weng arrange lanterns inside their store along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on November 13, 2021. Laxa noticed about a 15-percent increase in sales this year compared to last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Sato Laxa makes star figures for a LED-lantern inside his store along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on November 13, 2021. Demand on LED lanterns also grew as others opt for modern lantern designs. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Lantern makers work on the Nativity scene set LED lanterns in front of a closed shop along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia on November 14, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Jeman works on a Santa and reindeer LED lantern along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on November 13, 2021. In a day, experienced LED lantern makers can finish about 4 to 5 sets of the Santa and reindeer design. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Sato Laxa put the finishing touches on a customized pink lantern at his store along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on November 13, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Sato Laxa and Jeman secure a custom-made lantern they recently finished inside his store along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on November 13, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Sam Laxa and husband Jeman wait for customers outside their lantern shop along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on November 13, 2021. Lantern shops along Granada are open daily from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Sam Laxa and husband Jeman wait for customers at their lantern shop along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City, on November 13, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Sam Laxa talks to her child as they wait for customers at their lantern shop along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on November 13, 2021.Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Motorists drive past lantern shops along Granada Street in Quezon City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News