MULTIMEDIA
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 10 2023 02:53 AM
Bright lights welcomed people and four-legged friends alike at Forbes Town in Taguig on Thursday as the community launched its first ever pet-themed Christmas display.
Dubbed Santa Paws, the display featured various Yuletide-themed attractions as well as colorful pet statues and aims to honor the "special role" of pets as part of the township's community.
Here are some scenes:
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
- /video/news/11/10/23/liquid-cocaine-inilalagay-umano-sa-bote-ng-alak
- /video/entertainment/11/10/23/showtime-hosts-moved-to-tears-by-olivia-lamasans-message
- /video/news/11/10/23/china-says-ph-sea-intrusion-violates-its-sovereignty
- /video/entertainment/11/10/23/emotional-kim-chiu-says-sorry-to-her-father
- /sports/11/10/23/abed-is-home-blacklist-dota-2-reveals-new-roster