Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig

ABS-CBN News

Bright lights welcomed people and four-legged friends alike at Forbes Town in Taguig on Thursday as the community launched its first ever pet-themed Christmas display.

Dubbed Santa Paws, the display featured various Yuletide-themed attractions as well as colorful pet statues and aims to honor the "special role" of pets as part of the township's community.

Here are some scenes:

