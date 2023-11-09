Home  >  Life

Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2023 02:53 AM

Bright lights welcomed people and four-legged friends alike at Forbes Town in Taguig on Thursday as the community launched its first ever pet-themed Christmas display.

Dubbed Santa Paws, the display featured various Yuletide-themed attractions as well as colorful pet statues and aims to honor the "special role" of pets as part of the township's community.

Here are some scenes:

Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 1
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 2
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 3
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 4
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 5
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 6
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 7
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 8
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 9
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 10
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 11
Look: Furry-ious Christmas in Taguig 12

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

