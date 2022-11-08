Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Pinoys turn to skies to catch a glimpse of total lunar eclipse

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2022 12:07 AM

Filipinos looked towards the sky Tuesday night as they tried to catch a glimpse of the year’s last total lunar eclipse. Also known as a blood moon due to its reddish color, clouds initially hampered astronomy enthusiasts but eventually cleared enough for the eclipse to be sighted before its end at 7:41 p.m. 

Members of the Philippine Astronomical Society flocked to Rizal Park in Manila with their massive telescopes and a laser pointer to accurately locate the moon.

Crowds also headed to the UP Diliman Observatory in Quezon City to take a look at the blood moon which is not set to be visible until 2025. 

Here are some scenes. 

Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 1
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 2
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 3
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 4
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 5
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 6
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 7
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 8
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 9
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 10
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 11
Look up: Filipinos grab a peek of blood moon 12

Philippine Astronomical Society former President, Dr. Edmund Rosales sets up their reflecting astronomical telescope a few moments before the lunar eclipse viewing event at the Rizal Park. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A crowd gathers at the University of the Philippines Diliman Observatory to use the telescope. Photo contributed by Myra H. Sepe

People watch a total lunar eclipse at an astronomical observatory in Quezon City. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Filipino sky observers use a telescope to view the total lunar eclipse in Manila. The next total lunar eclipse will not occur until March 2025. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

The lunar eclipse is seen behind the Parish of the Nativity of Our Lady, Borongan Cathedral in Borongan City, Eastern Samar at 6:16 p.m. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

An airplane flies past the moon during an eclipse in this photo taken in Barangay Kaunalaran, Quezon City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

People queue to view a total lunar eclipse through a telescope at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A view of the penumbral stage of the lunar eclipse during a viewing event at Rizal Park. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People view the total lunar eclipse from the deck of the UP Observatory in UP Diliman, Quezon City. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

A blood-red moon hovers above one of the high-rise condominium buildings in Cagayan de Oro, one of the fastest growing urban centers in the country. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

A total lunar eclipse in the sky in Manila. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Moon is faintly seen as it reached total eclipse at 18:33 in this photo taken at Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  blood moon   total lunar eclipse   eclipse   astronomy   UP Observatory   Rizal Park   Philippine Astronomical Society  