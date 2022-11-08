MULTIMEDIA

Pinoys turn to skies to catch a glimpse of total lunar eclipse

ABS-CBN News

Filipinos looked towards the sky Tuesday night as they tried to catch a glimpse of the year’s last total lunar eclipse. Also known as a blood moon due to its reddish color, clouds initially hampered astronomy enthusiasts but eventually cleared enough for the eclipse to be sighted before its end at 7:41 p.m.

Members of the Philippine Astronomical Society flocked to Rizal Park in Manila with their massive telescopes and a laser pointer to accurately locate the moon.

Crowds also headed to the UP Diliman Observatory in Quezon City to take a look at the blood moon which is not set to be visible until 2025.

Here are some scenes.

Philippine Astronomical Society former President, Dr. Edmund Rosales sets up their reflecting astronomical telescope a few moments before the lunar eclipse viewing event at the Rizal Park. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A crowd gathers at the University of the Philippines Diliman Observatory to use the telescope. Photo contributed by Myra H. Sepe People watch a total lunar eclipse at an astronomical observatory in Quezon City. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Filipino sky observers use a telescope to view the total lunar eclipse in Manila. The next total lunar eclipse will not occur until March 2025. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE The lunar eclipse is seen behind the Parish of the Nativity of Our Lady, Borongan Cathedral in Borongan City, Eastern Samar at 6:16 p.m. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News An airplane flies past the moon during an eclipse in this photo taken in Barangay Kaunalaran, Quezon City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News People queue to view a total lunar eclipse through a telescope at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News A view of the penumbral stage of the lunar eclipse during a viewing event at Rizal Park. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People view the total lunar eclipse from the deck of the UP Observatory in UP Diliman, Quezon City. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News A blood-red moon hovers above one of the high-rise condominium buildings in Cagayan de Oro, one of the fastest growing urban centers in the country. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News A total lunar eclipse in the sky in Manila. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Moon is faintly seen as it reached total eclipse at 18:33 in this photo taken at Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News