Keeping it spotless; remembering and honoring a father

ABS-CBN News

On an overcast Wednesday, a few days before Filipinos remember departed loved ones, a man in camo is seen kneeling before a grave at the Manila North Cemetery. Taking a few moments to say a prayer, he picks up a brush and dips it in blue paint, ready to clean his father's final resting place.

The man, Corporal Rolly Rejuso Jr. is a career policeman who takes pride both in his career and his father's.

Almost 23 years since his father's death, Rolly still finds his father's career an inspiration, one of the reasons why decided to become a policeman. Rolly started as a member of the PNP-SAF. Now however, he servers at the Manila Police District, the same area his father was stationed in back when it was still called the Western Police District.

The elder Rejuso retired with full benefits as a Police Sergeant at age 65, something that Rolly looks at with pride. According to him, some cops fall into crime causing them to lose their pension. Since his father received his benefits, it means he served with honesty and dignity.

Just like other Filipinos, other responsibilities prevent him from visiting his father more often. However, he makes it a point to come here at least twice a year. Once on his father's birthday, and the other during All Saints Day.

Rolly says he looks forward to his years in service, and just as he tries to keep his father's grave spotless, he will also keep his record spotless. This he says is his way of honoring his father.

