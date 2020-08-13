MULTIMEDIA

Taking care of frontliners

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

As the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, city medical workers and frontliners carry on with their duties, be it providing health care or essential services.

Recognizing their hard work and as a show of gratitude, San Juan City converted the classrooms of San Juan Elementary School as temporary living quarters for the city’s medical staff.

Besides accommodations, the local government also provides home-cooked meals.

Workers from the City Social Welfare Development office prepare and cook meals with the kitchen open for as long as 12 hours, a kitchen converted from the San Juan Elementary School’s feeding room.

Besides providing daily meals three times a day to the medical staff of the San Juan Medical Center, they are also in charge of preparing the food for all of the city’s frontliners at various COVID-19 facilities.

The kitchen, which produces 400 to 500 meals a day, is operational 7 days a week.Here are some scenes from a day’s work.