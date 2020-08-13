MULTIMEDIA
Taking care of frontliners
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 13 2020 11:53 PM | Updated as of Aug 14 2020 02:43 PM
As the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, city medical workers and frontliners carry on with their duties, be it providing health care or essential services.
Recognizing their hard work and as a show of gratitude, San Juan City converted the classrooms of San Juan Elementary School as temporary living quarters for the city’s medical staff.
Besides accommodations, the local government also provides home-cooked meals.
Workers from the City Social Welfare Development office prepare and cook meals with the kitchen open for as long as 12 hours, a kitchen converted from the San Juan Elementary School’s feeding room.
Besides providing daily meals three times a day to the medical staff of the San Juan Medical Center, they are also in charge of preparing the food for all of the city’s frontliners at various COVID-19 facilities.
The kitchen, which produces 400 to 500 meals a day, is operational 7 days a week.Here are some scenes from a day’s work.
The feeding room temporarily converted into a kitchen dedicated to San Juan frontliners. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Besides cooking, they are also in charge of preparing and packing food. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
There are a total of 16 workers, including 11 full-time employees tasked to help prepare meals. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Women from the City Social Welfare Department prepare food inside the kitchen hall at San Juan Elementary School on August 13, 2020. Besides being distributed to the city’s COVID19 facilities, meals prepared are also meant for medical frontliners staying at the school. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The day's menu and number of food packs are written on a whiteboard. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The kitchen sometimes runs for 17 hours a day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The kitchen produces 400 to 500 packs of food a day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The kitchen is operational for seven days a week to feed the San Juan's frontliners. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A worker tasked to wash dishes goes about her task. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Jennifer Matti attempts to contact colleagues tasked to deliver food. She has taken charge after the group head tested positive for COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Workers go about preparing food for the city's frontliners. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News