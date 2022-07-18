Guests watch as The Fountain at Okada Manila reopens to the public on Sunday, after it closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The water and lights show, at the Entertainment City in Paranaque, resumes operations every evening with hourly shows from 6 pm to 10 pm Mondays through Thursdays, and from 6 pm to 12 midnight Fridays through Sundays.

