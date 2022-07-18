Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Look: Okada Manila reopens water and lights show Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 18 2022 10:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Guests watch as The Fountain at Okada Manila reopens to the public on Sunday, after it closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The water and lights show, at the Entertainment City in Paranaque, resumes operations every evening with hourly shows from 6 pm to 10 pm Mondays through Thursdays, and from 6 pm to 12 midnight Fridays through Sundays. Guests watch as The Fountain at Okada Manila reopens to the public on Sunday, after it closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The water and lights show, at the Entertainment City in Paranaque, resumes operations every evening with hourly shows from 6 pm to 10 pm Mondays through Thursdays, and from 6 pm to 12 midnight Fridays through Sundays. Guests watch as The Fountain at Okada Manila reopens to the public on Sunday, after it closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The water and lights show, at the Entertainment City in Paranaque, resumes operations every evening with hourly shows from 6 pm to 10 pm Mondays through Thursdays, and from 6 pm to 12 midnight Fridays through Sundays. Guests watch as The Fountain at Okada Manila reopens to the public on Sunday, after it closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The water and lights show, at the Entertainment City in Paranaque, resumes operations every evening with hourly shows from 6 pm to 10 pm Mondays through Thursdays, and from 6 pm to 12 midnight Fridays through Sundays. Guests watch as The Fountain at Okada Manila reopens to the public on Sunday, after it closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The water and lights show, at the Entertainment City in Paranaque, resumes operations every evening with hourly shows from 6 pm to 10 pm Mondays through Thursdays, and from 6 pm to 12 midnight Fridays through Sundays. Guests watch as The Fountain at Okada Manila reopens to the public on Sunday, after it closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The water and lights show, at the Entertainment City in Paranaque, resumes operations every evening with hourly shows from 6 pm to 10 pm Mondays through Thursdays, and from 6 pm to 12 midnight Fridays through Sundays. Read More: The Fountain Okada Manila water and lights show /video/business/07/18/22/china-open-to-technical-discussions-on-infra-projects/video/news/07/18/22/small-waves-of-covid-19-cases-possible-until-end-2022/sports/07/18/22/sweden-the-netherlands-reach-euro-2022-quarter-finals/sports/07/18/22/cameron-smith-sees-off-mcilroy-to-win-british-open/business/07/18/22/cebu-pacific-resumes-cebu-singapore-flights-receives-new-airbus-a320neo