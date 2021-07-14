Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Haven for plantitas and plantitos

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2021 03:38 PM

LOOK: Haven for plantitas and plantitos 1
LOOK: Haven for plantitas and plantitos 2
LOOK: Haven for plantitas and plantitos 3
LOOK: Haven for plantitas and plantitos 4
LOOK: Haven for plantitas and plantitos 5
LOOK: Haven for plantitas and plantitos 6
LOOK: Haven for plantitas and plantitos 7

Plant enthusiasts visit the Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang, a plant sanctuary mall dedicated to plant lovers during its official opening on Wednesday. Greenhouse, which houses a wide selection of plants and garden tools, is located along Alabang-Zapote Road corner Concha Cruz Drive in Las Pinas City. 


 

Read More:  Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang   plant sanctuary   plant mall   Alabang   plantitos   plantitas   multimedia   multimedia photosGreenhouse at Village Square Alabang   plant sanctuary   plant mall   Alabang   plantitos   plantitas   multimedia   multimedia slideshow  