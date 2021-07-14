Home > Life MULTIMEDIA LOOK: Haven for plantitas and plantitos Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 14 2021 03:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Plant enthusiasts visit the Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang, a plant sanctuary mall dedicated to plant lovers during its official opening on Wednesday. Greenhouse, which houses a wide selection of plants and garden tools, is located along Alabang-Zapote Road corner Concha Cruz Drive in Las Pinas City. Read More: Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang plant sanctuary plant mall Alabang plantitos plantitas multimedia multimedia photosGreenhouse at Village Square Alabang plant sanctuary plant mall Alabang plantitos plantitas multimedia multimedia slideshow /business/07/14/21/phillippine-economy-growth-6-percent-2021/news/07/14/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-july142021/news/07/14/21/fully-vaccinated-oriental-mindoro-walang-rt-pcr-test/business/07/14/21/mga-empleyado-balik-opisina-80-pct-kompanya-bakunado/sports/07/14/21/football-neil-etheridge-in-hospital-due-to-covid-19