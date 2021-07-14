MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Haven for plantitas and plantitos

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Plant enthusiasts visit the Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang, a plant sanctuary mall dedicated to plant lovers during its official opening on Wednesday. Greenhouse, which houses a wide selection of plants and garden tools, is located along Alabang-Zapote Road corner Concha Cruz Drive in Las Pinas City.



