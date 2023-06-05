MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Experiencing the best of pop-culture at CONQuest 2023

Photos by Mark Demayo, text by Angela Coloma

Attendees of CONQuest 2023 witnessed fanfare and chaos at the SMX Convention Center as the gaming and lifestyle festival marked its second year in Metro Manila, headlined by content creators and musical acts such as Fuslie, Valkyrae, Newt, and South Korean indie-rock band The Roess.

Dressed in cosplay and anticipating their favorite gaming and esports talents, CONQuest 2023-goers queued for hours, with some complaining and opting to leave the venue due to the high volume of people.

After bringing in voice actresses and content creators in last year's edition, CONQuest 2023 added musical acts to its lineup such as The Rose, James Reid and more. It also hosted professional and collegiate tournaments such as the Valorant Challengers and Alliance Games.

Fans line up at CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. The convention featured both local and international creators from a variety of genres celebrating with fans, after the country has eased movement restrictions due to the pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Fans line up at CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Fans gather at CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Cosplayers arrive for CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News All glammed up as their favorite characters, cosplayers gamely pose for photos at the CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News All glammed up as their favorite characters, cosplayers gamely pose for photos at the CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News All glammed up as their favorite characters, cosplayers arrive at the CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Fans gather at CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Korean rock band The Rose at the CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News All glammed up as their favorite characters, cosplayers gamely pose for photos at the CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Cosplayers participate in one of the sub-events of CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Cosplayers participate in one of the sub-events of CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators (left to right) Leslie "Fuslie" Fu, Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Sykkuno, and Imane "Pokimane" Anys at the CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators (left to right) Leslie "Fuslie" Fu, Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Sykkuno, and Imane "Pokimane" Anys at the CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News NAOS Esports wins in the grand finals against Oasis Gaming, 3-2, in the VALORANT Champions League Philippines Split 2 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. NAOS Esports will represent the country in the VCT Ascension Pacific later this month. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News NAOS Esports wins in the grand finals against Oasis Gaming, 3-2, in the VALORANT Champions League Philippines Split 2 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. NAOS Esports will represent the country in the VCT Ascension Pacific later this month. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News