Fans line up at CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. The convention featured both local and international creators from a variety of genres celebrating with fans, after the country has eased movement restrictions due to the pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Fans line up at CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Fans gather at CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Cosplayers arrive for CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
All glammed up as their favorite characters, cosplayers gamely pose for photos at the CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
All glammed up as their favorite characters, cosplayers gamely pose for photos at the CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
All glammed up as their favorite characters, cosplayers arrive at the CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Fans gather at CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Korean rock band The Rose at the CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
All glammed up as their favorite characters, cosplayers gamely pose for photos at the CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Cosplayers participate in one of the sub-events of CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Cosplayers participate in one of the sub-events of CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Content creators (left to right) Leslie "Fuslie" Fu, Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Sykkuno, and Imane "Pokimane" Anys at the CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Content creators (left to right) Leslie "Fuslie" Fu, Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Sykkuno, and Imane "Pokimane" Anys at the CONQuest 2023, a three-day festival featuring all things pop culture from gaming, anime, art, and music, in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
NAOS Esports wins in the grand finals against Oasis Gaming, 3-2, in the VALORANT Champions League Philippines Split 2 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. NAOS Esports will represent the country in the VCT Ascension Pacific later this month. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
NAOS Esports wins in the grand finals against Oasis Gaming, 3-2, in the VALORANT Champions League Philippines Split 2 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. NAOS Esports will represent the country in the VCT Ascension Pacific later this month. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News