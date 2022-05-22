IN PHOTOS: FEU Pep Squad wins UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance title

Members of the Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the NU Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the UP Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the FEU Cheering Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the FEU Cheering Squad celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the Adamson Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the DLSU Animo Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the UE Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the FEU Cheering Squad celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
