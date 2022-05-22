MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: FEU Pep Squad wins UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance title

Photos by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Fans from eight different universities liven the Mall of Asia Arena as they root for their respective pep squads vying for the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition title. After being shelved for 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was allowed to be staged again, but with a few new rules.

The competing squads showcased their stunts, dance moves and pyramids despite organizers limiting the number of participants to 15 dancers and the length of the performance to just 3 minutes.

The Far Eastern University (FEU) Cheering Squad, who paid tribute to British rock band Queen, emerged triumphant, ending the school's 13-year title drought. This was FEU's third cheerdancing championship.

The Adamson University Pep Squad claimed second place after doing a country-inspired performance showcasing the squad's synchronicity and unique choreography.

Six-time champion NU Pep Squad won third place with their 90s-inspired performance.

Here are select images from the competition.

Members of the Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the NU Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the NU Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the NU Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the UP Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the UP Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the UP Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the FEU Cheering Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the FEU Cheering Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the FEU Cheering Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the FEU Cheering Squad celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the FEU Cheering Squad celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Adamson Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Adamson Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Adamson Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Adamson Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the DLSU Animo Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the DLSU Animo Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the DLSU Animo Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the DLSU Animo Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the UE Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the UE Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the UE Pep Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the FEU Cheering Squad celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the FEU Cheering Squad celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News