Healing baths and Via Crucis, group shows devotion on Good Friday

Photos and text by George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2022 04:17 PM | Updated as of Apr 16 2022 04:24 PM

In a remote community in the town of San Miguel, Bulacan, a group of Catholic Devotees performs the Via Crucis or the Stations of the Cross while walking on their knees during the early hours on Good Friday. 

The procession, which starts at exactly 3:00 in the morning, is observed yearly by the faithful members of the 15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries. The group, devoted to praying all the mysteries of the rosary at once, encourages other Catholics to do the same as they believe that it is the proper way of doing it.

As Catholics observe Holy Week, thousands go on pilgrimage and the group’s self-built grotto is starting to become a religious destination for many. Aside from the early morning procession, the group also conducts healing baths and massages in the name of the Holy Trinity. 

The gigantic images of God the Son, the Father, and the Holy Spirit, along with the images of the Virgin Mary and Sto. Niсo, have become a selfie spot for visitors.

Devotees visit the gigantic images of God the Son, the Father, and the Holy Spirit on top of a hill in San Miguel, Bulacan on Good Friday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the 15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries apply paint on the image of the Virgin Mary on top of a hill in San Miguel, Bulacan on Good Friday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Makeshift tents set up by members of the group are seen near the foot of the hill on Good Friday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The procession begins at exactly 3:00 in the morning. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees walk on their knees for a few hundred meters while reciting prayers as part of their annual penitence during Holy Week. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members take part in the Stations of the Cross. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees take part in their healing bath ritual. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Visitors with ailments get “healing massages” from members of the 15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees take part in the healing bath ritual. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A member of the 15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries walks past a broken image of a face. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees get ‘healing massages’ at the foot of a gigantic Jesus statue in San Miguel, Bulacan on Good Friday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees visit the giant images of God the Son, the Father, and the Holy Spirit. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees take part in a healing bath ritual. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees visit the gigantic religious images. ABS-CBN News

The hill has recently become a tourist attraction. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the 15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries bring the image of the dead Jesus Christ to a procession at 3 pm on od Friday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

