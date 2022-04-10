MULTIMEDIA

‘Homeless Jesus’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Bronze statue "Homeless Jesus" by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz is seen displayed at the Manila Cathedral grounds on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The recently unveiled work, which depicts Jesus as a homeless person wrapped in a blanket while sleeping on a park bench, hopes to inspire reflections and conversations on how people can care for the poor and homeless in the community.

Peter MacArthur, Canadian ambassador to the Philippines, and Rev. Fr. Reginald Malicdem unveils the "Homeless Jesus" by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz as Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula blesses the sculpture at the Manila Cathedral on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula blesses the "Homeless Jesus" by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz at the Manila Cathedral on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula blesses the "Homeless Jesus" by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz at the Manila Cathedral on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Churchgoers check the "Homeless Jesus" by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz at the Manila Cathedral on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Churchgoers check the "Homeless Jesus" by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz at the Manila Cathedral on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A churchgoer takes a photo of the "Homeless Jesus" by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz at the Manila Cathedral on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Kids rest near the "Homeless Jesus" sculpture by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz at the Manila Cathedral on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News