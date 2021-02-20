MULTIMEDIA
LOOK: Fun remains elusive at shuttered amusement parks, video arcades
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 21 2021 12:12 AM | Updated as of Feb 21 2021 12:21 AM
As authorities discussed putting the country under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) in a bid to boost the pandemic-hit economy, some businesses have remained closed almost a year since the first of various quarantine measures was implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Businesses catering to families and children, such as amusement parks and video arcades, have particularly been hit hard, as owners followed strict protocols set by the inter-agency task force for the country’s pandemic response.
As those protocols continued to stay in effect, the once loud and colorful attractions now lay quiet and draped in dust-covered tarpaulin, their future hinging on the decision of authorities.
A merry-go-round lies empty inside a mall in Pasay City on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People eat at restaurants at a mall in Pasay on Saturday, a stark contrast from the weekend rush before the start of the pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
An amusement arcade remains quiet, as COVID-19 restrictions remain. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
An amusement arcade remains quiet, as COVID-19 restrictions remain. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Cinemas inside a mall in Pasay remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Due to quarantine restrictions on children aged 15 years old and younger, an amusement park in Pasay remains closed. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Businesses catering to children and families have particularly been hit hard by the pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Tarpaulin covers most of the attractions at a theme park in Pasay on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A worker sweeps the grounds of a food park in Pasay Saturday. The food park opens at 3 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Authorities are set to ease quarantine restrictions in the metro to help lift the pandemic-battered economy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Nine of 17 mayors in the capital region back a shift to MGCQ by March, which marks a year since the country was first placed under quarantine. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Regulations bar children and senior citizens from going out of their houses due to their vulnerability to the virus. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A view of a carousel shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A woman sits on a bench in an amusement park in Pasay on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
An amusement arcade remains quiet, as COVID-19 restrictions remain. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
