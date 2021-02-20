MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Fun remains elusive at shuttered amusement parks, video arcades

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

As authorities discussed putting the country under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) in a bid to boost the pandemic-hit economy, some businesses have remained closed almost a year since the first of various quarantine measures was implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses catering to families and children, such as amusement parks and video arcades, have particularly been hit hard, as owners followed strict protocols set by the inter-agency task force for the country’s pandemic response.

As those protocols continued to stay in effect, the once loud and colorful attractions now lay quiet and draped in dust-covered tarpaulin, their future hinging on the decision of authorities.

A merry-go-round lies empty inside a mall in Pasay City on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People eat at restaurants at a mall in Pasay on Saturday, a stark contrast from the weekend rush before the start of the pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News An amusement arcade remains quiet, as COVID-19 restrictions remain. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News An amusement arcade remains quiet, as COVID-19 restrictions remain. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Cinemas inside a mall in Pasay remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Due to quarantine restrictions on children aged 15 years old and younger, an amusement park in Pasay remains closed. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Businesses catering to children and families have particularly been hit hard by the pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Tarpaulin covers most of the attractions at a theme park in Pasay on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A worker sweeps the grounds of a food park in Pasay Saturday. The food park opens at 3 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Authorities are set to ease quarantine restrictions in the metro to help lift the pandemic-battered economy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Nine of 17 mayors in the capital region back a shift to MGCQ by March, which marks a year since the country was first placed under quarantine. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Regulations bar children and senior citizens from going out of their houses due to their vulnerability to the virus. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A view of a carousel shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A woman sits on a bench in an amusement park in Pasay on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News An amusement arcade remains quiet, as COVID-19 restrictions remain. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News