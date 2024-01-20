MULTIMEDIA
Tondo holds Lakbayaw 2024
Text and images Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 20 2024 09:36 PM
Residents of Tondo in Manila clad in colorful dresses and costumes filled the streets as they danced and carried images of the Santo. Nino to mark the annual Lakbayaw Festival.
The festival marks the feast day of Tondo, celebrated every third Sunday of January, and pays tribute to the Child Jesus. This is the capital city’s version of the Santo Nino festivities that other provinces also celebrate such as the Sinology in Cebu, Dinagyang in Iloilo, and Ati-Atiham in Kalibo, Aklan.
The festivities commenced at 7 a.m. with the procession of the Sto. Niño image from Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño - Tondo.
Some of the highlights of the "Lakbayaw Festival 2024" include beauty pageants, photo exhibits; a showcase of local plants, products, and crafts; and a grand fireworks display.
